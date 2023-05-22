Ramona fire chars hundreds of acres in Riverside County

The Ramona fire has burned more than 300 acres in the Riverside County city of San Jacinto.

Crews began to get the upper hand Monday night on a wildfire that has charred hundreds of acres and forced evacuations in Riverside County.

The Ramona fire was first reported at 2:11 p.m. near the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Warren Road in the Riverside County city of San Jacinto. As of 8:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to 328 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

San Jacinto’s Cove community and the area along Warren Road were evacuated, but those orders were lifted Monday evening.

#RamonaFIRE [UPDATE]: PIO Captain Cordova is on-scene. pic.twitter.com/EbHVMqk4QD — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 23, 2023

The fire was 20% contained as of 8:30 p.m., officials said.

No injuries have been reported, and no structures have been damaged, according to Capt. Richard Cordova of the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

“The weather has been very helpful,” Cordova said. “In the evening hours, the cooler temperatures and humidity have allowed our firefighters to stay out longer and hopefully mop up and contain the incident.”

Cordova said investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.