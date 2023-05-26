Riverside Sheriff’s deputy strikes, kills pedestrian in early morning crash

A woman was struck and killed by a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy driving a patrol vehicle, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 3:54 a.m. Thursday in the area of Cactus Avenue and Heacock Street in Moreno Valley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez said the woman was walking in the roadway when she was hit. The deputy was not driving “in an emergency response mode” when the crash happened, according to authorities.

After the crash, the deputy got out of the vehicle and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived, Brito-Gonzalez said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been publicly released.

No other injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No additional details were immediately available.