Burbank police fatally shoot man outside Home Depot

Burbank police shot and killed a man in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Saturday afternoon.

At an evening news conference, Burbank Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Fekety said the man had called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. and told a dispatcher he was sitting outside a Home Depot on the 1200 block of South Flower Street. He said he had a gun and was planning to “shoot people,” Fekety said, and provided the make and color of his car and the location of his parking spot.

When police arrived, according to Fekety, they located the man and had a brief verbal exchange. He said the man then took “aggressive action” toward officers, including assuming a shooting stance, that prompted them to open fire.

Police called in the Burbank Fire Department, whose paramedics provided medical aid. The man was transported to Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. The dead man’s name has not been released pending positive identification.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office and the Department of Justice were informed of the shooting, Fekety said.

No police officers were injured in the exchange.

