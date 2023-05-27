LAPD seeks help in finding additional victims in sexual assault case

A 40-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying additional victims.

Terrance Hawkins was arrested in downtown Los Angeles on April 26 and was booked on multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking, according to an advisory issued by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police described Hawkins as a “serial” domestic violence and sexual assault suspect, saying he has “a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse.” Detectives believe there are additional unidentified victims, and have circulated Hawkins’ photo in an effort to find them and speak with them.

The case is being handled by the LAPD’s Operations-Central Bureau and the District Attorney’s Office of Family Violence. Those who have information on additional victims may contact Officer J. Roman at the LAPD’s Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center at (213) 709-9017 or 1-877-527-3247 after hours and on weekends.