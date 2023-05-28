Advertisement
Two men shot after fight breaks out at Garden Grove restaurant

By Jeong Park
Two men were shot when a fight broke out inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Garden Grove on Saturday night, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to the Hot Restaurant in the 12000 block of Magnolia Boulevard, Garden Grove police said. Customers had detained a suspect, a man in his 40s, and officers took him into custody.

Two victims, who were identified as men in their 40s, suffered gunshot wounds to their upper torso and were in critical condition, police said. Another man in his 30s had minor wounds to his lower torso, Sgt. Nick Jensen said in a press release.

All of the individuals involved are Orange County residents.

A video taken from the scene showed a man being carried out on a stretcher, along with officers detaining a man lying on his stomach outside the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police at (714) 741-5704.

