California

Long Beach police shoot suspect in Belmont Shore stabbing incident

The Long Beach Police Department said officers arrived at 2nd Street just before noon on Tuesday and shot a suspect who is believed to have stabbed one person and injured three others.
(OpenStreetMap)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Police shot a suspect who is believed to have stabbed one person and injured three others Tuesday near Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a trauma center; no additional information was available, said Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department. The three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene on 2nd Street and were released, according to Fisk.

The Long Beach Police Department tweeted that officers arrived at the scene around 11:54 a.m. and shot the suspect. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment; no details about his condition were immediately released.

Long Beach police said there is no longer “a current threat to the public,” and the incident is under investigation.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa covers the Eastside, Boyle Heights, Echo Park, parts of the San Gabriel Valley and the Southeast Corridor for the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked at the Glendale News-Press, Burbank Leader, Whittier Daily News and Pasadena Star-News. Campa is a Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

