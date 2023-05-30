Long Beach police shoot suspect in Belmont Shore stabbing incident
Police shot a suspect who is believed to have stabbed one person and injured three others Tuesday near Long Beach’s Belmont Shore neighborhood.
The stabbing victim was rushed to a trauma center; no additional information was available, said Brian Fisk, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Fire Department. The three others were treated for minor injuries at the scene on 2nd Street and were released, according to Fisk.
The Long Beach Police Department tweeted that officers arrived at the scene around 11:54 a.m. and shot the suspect. He was sent to a local hospital for treatment; no details about his condition were immediately released.
Long Beach police said there is no longer “a current threat to the public,” and the incident is under investigation.
