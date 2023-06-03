Three dead, six injured in San Jose crime spree

Three people were killed and six others injured in San Jose and a neighboring city when a man randomly stabbed and struck victims with a pair of stolen cars, authorities reported.

Kevin Parkourana, 31, of San Jose was arrested Thursday evening for the string of half a dozen attacks that continued over the course of about an hour and a half, police from San Jose and the adjacent city of Milpitas announced Friday.

Parkourana was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and carjacking in connection with the violence in both cities, San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata said at a news conference. Mata called the attacks “random acts of violence,” adding, “there was no targeting of [specific] individuals.”

The crimes began a little after 3 p.m. Thursday in San Jose, when Parkourana allegedly stabbed a victim and stole a minivan near the south end of the city, sending the victim to the hospital.

About 20 minutes later, the suspect left the stolen van and stole an SUV after stabbing the motorist, police said. Driving the SUV, the suspect then struck a pedestrian. Both the driver of the stolen SUV and the pedestrian were hospitalized, in stable condition.

At about 4 p.m., the suspect allegedly used the stolen SUV to run into another vehicle in downtown San Jose, before stabbing the driver. The injured driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A short time later and less than half a mile east, Parkourana intentionally hit three people near an intersection, with two dying at the scene, police said. Then the suspect allegedly hit another person who was riding on a scooter on Alum Rock Avenue.

The final attack happened at about 4:32 p.m., the suspect allegedly stabbing and killing the victim in the parking lot of a big box store. Police said they found the stolen SUV abandoned nearby.

As police looked for the assailant, search dogs reportedly alerted that the suspect remained near the scene of the final attack. Parkourana emerged from a parked car less than a quarter mile from the big box store, surrendering without incident, police said.

The suspect had been on active probation at the time of the attacks, though authorities did not intend to detail his past criminal record, a San Jose police spokesman said Saturday.

The names of the victims had not been released. Police have yet to determine a motive.