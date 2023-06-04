Advertisement
California

Investigation underway after fire chars historic Watts church for second time in 2 years

By Lila Seidman
Share

A fire has scorched a nearly 100-year-old church in Watts for the second time in less than two years, prompting an arson investigation, authorities said.

The blaze erupted in the sanctuary of St. John’s United Methodist Church around 6:50 p.m. and extended into the balcony, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Officials said it took 32 firefighters about 20 minutes to put out the flames in the two-story house of worship in the 1700 block of Santa Ana Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - February 06: A cross removed by firefighters left an imprint inside the church as Los Angeles City firefighters look over the aftermath of a fire at St. Johns United Methodist Church Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fire at historic Watts church under investigation

Investigators are trying to determine how a fire started outside the St. John’s United Methodist Church in Watts, spreading inside to the sanctuary.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire at the 2,000-square-foot church, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for LAFD.

“It’s obviously a priority being a house of worship,” Humphrey said. “The only thing that takes greater priority are fatal fires.”

Saturday’s fire occurred as St. John’s was undergoing extensive renovations from another conflagration that damaged it about 16 months ago.

In February 2022, a fire broke out near the church and spread into the sanctuary. Photos taken in the aftermath show blackened walls and singed prayer books.

Worshippers moved services to the parking lot after the fire, where they were still being held as of this weekend.

The church, built in the Spanish Colonial style with a red-tile roof and beige exterior, is celebrating 97 years of ministry in the Watts community, according to its Facebook page.

California
Lila Seidman

Lila Seidman is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ yearlong initiative exploring various facets of mental health. The project will marry her graduate work in clinical psychology and more than 10 years of journalism experience. Since joining The Times in 2020, Seidman has served on the breaking news and utility desks, where’s she written about Indigenous communities, wildfires threatening giant trees and fishing the L.A. River. Previously, she covered City Hall for Glendale News-Press, then part of Times Community News.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement