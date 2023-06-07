Advertisement
Suspect on the loose after man is shot to death outside Hollywood Hills home

Police cars are parked in a street in front of a house with police tape draped in front of the scene
A man was shot and killed outside a home on Fareholm Drive in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday, police said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot a man outside a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday.

Police responded to the 7800 block of Fareholm Drive around 2 a.m. and found a man who was shot, Los Angeles Police Officer Jader Chaves said.

The victim was standing outside the residence talking to another man, who pulled out a handgun and shot at the victim multiple times, according to police. The suspect drove away in a vehicle heading east, but there was no description of the vehicle or the suspect, Chaves said.

California

LAPD officers performed CPR on the victim until Los Angeles Fire Department personnel arrived, but the 39-year-old man died at the scene, LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange said. The victim’s identity was not immediately available.

Police said the shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

