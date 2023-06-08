Look for the giant Cheez-It in the sky: Pop-up takes over Joshua Tree gas station

For one week only, Cheez-It has transformed a Joshua Tree gas station. “It was bizarre, and kind of wonderful,” said one visitor.

Anyone making the trek into the California high desert this week should look out for the triangular cheddar-orange sign jutting into the horizon.

For one week only, Cheez-It has transformed a Joshua Tree gas station into the Cheez-It Stop, a pop-up store featuring merch, postcards and, of course, crackers.

The pop-up, at 61943 Twentynine Palms Highway, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Sunday. The outpost is approximately 130 miles from downtown Los Angeles and 170 miles from downtown San Diego.

“We know many Cheez-It fans love to travel and they never hit the road without their beloved Cheez-It,” said Erin Storm, Cheez-It brand senior director, in a statement. “We created this brand-first desert outpost to capture the excitement of summer road trips.”

Yucca Valley resident Maggie Downs said she was the fourth person in line for the Cheez-It Stop on Monday. She had driven past the gas station as it was undergoing the transformation and it piqued her curiosity.

“When I saw it was going to be a Cheez-It thing, I was like, ‘That’s weird enough that I have to go,’” Downs said.

Downs described the pop-up as a “choose-your-own adventure for snack crackers,” with every detail being “very cheesy,” literally.

“The first thing I noticed was the cacti had shellaced Cheez-Its on the needles,” Downs said.

One unique feature of the destination is the “Cheez-It Pump,” a device that resembles a gas pump but dispenses bags of Cheez-It crackers into souvenir duffel bags provided by the event.

“It was bizarre,” Downs said, “and kind of wonderful.”

The pop-includes a shop that sells apparel including sunglasses, T-shirts, aprons and headphones, as well as souvenirs like postcards and shot glasses.

And for the real Cheez-It fans, the shop offers hard-to-find flavors, such as “Hot & Spicy” and “Cheddar & Bacon Duoz.”