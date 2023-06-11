Avid Crenshaw High athlete and promising student is shot and killed outside South L.A. party

Crenshaw basketball player Quincy Reese was killed in a shooting Saturday night. He was 16 years old.

By all accounts, Quincy Reese, 16, had a bright future ahead of him.

A talented athlete, Reese was a star Crenshaw High School basketball player who also played baseball and was planning to try out for the football team, according to family and friends. He also had a 3.4 grade-point average and was going to be a senior this fall.

But all of that ended tragically when Reese was shot and killed Friday night while attending a party with friends at an old motorcycle club in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Responding police officers found Reese on the sidewalk in front of some homes on 74th Street east of Western Avenue, according to KTLA.

There have been no arrests in the case. An LAPD public information officer said Sunday that there was no other information available about the shooting, the motive or the suspect involved.

Friends and family described Reese as a gifted athlete who was respectful of others.

“He was a great outgoing personality,” said Ed Waters, the Crenshaw High boys’ basketball coach.

Reese’s father, Quincy Reese Sr., said in an interview with The Times that “my world changed” when his son was born and that he was going to be an “outstanding athlete.” He described Reese Jr. as a gentleman who loved his basketball teammates and was not one to back down from a challenge.

He said his son had been with him all day Saturday before being dropped off at a party where his teammates would be. He said he was waiting to pick up his son from the event.

“He was just a regular kid that had a nice future coming his way,” Reese Sr. said.