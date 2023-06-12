San Jose man drowns during Hawaiian honeymoon

A San Jose couple’s Hawaiian honeymoon ended in tragedy this month on the island of Oahu.

Steven Phan, 49, had been married for three months when he and his new wife, Brittany, traveled to the islands to celebrate their nuptials. Phan, an avid traveler, vanished June 1 while snorkeling off Electric Beach, a popular destination on southwestern Oahu 25 miles from Honolulu.

A spear fisher pulled Phan to shore, and bystanders performed CPR before first responders arrived, according to KITV in Honolulu.

As this was unfolding, the couple’s rental car — with their cellphones, money and clothing — was stolen.

“People, they don’t have the decency, integrity, it’s just morals I guess,” John Titchen, chief of Honolulu’s Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division, told KITV.

As of Sunday evening, a GoFundMe page had raised more than $20,000 for Phan’s memorial services. His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in suburban San Jose.

A refugee of the Vietnam War, Phan was an infant when his family moved to Santa Ana. He graduated with a political science degree from UC Irvine and most recently worked as a senior manager at Apple.

He enjoyed playing golf with friends, cooking for the holidays and caring for his three rescue dogs, according to his obituary.

In January 2021, in the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phan’s world brightened when he met Brittany.

“They entwined their lives and built something beautiful,” Phan’s obituary reads. “They passionately supported each other’s goals, frequently traveled, and celebrated two wedding ceremonies in San Francisco, California and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. They laughed, dreamed of their future together, and hoped to grow their family. Friends noted how she made him glow and he made her sparkle.”