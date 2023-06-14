5 L.A. County vehicles burn in Spring Street garage; arson team investigating

An investigation is underway after five Los Angeles County vehicles parked in a downtown Spring Street garage burned overnight.

Los Angeles Fire investigators are leading the probe into the cause of the fires, reported shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the four-story downtown L.A. parking structure, said Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Fire Department. Humphrey said the origins of the fire are under investigation.

Firefighters doused the flames in 23 minutes, but he said five vehicles were damaged significantly. No one was injured, he said, adding that the L.A. County Fire Department’s hazmat team also responded to deal with potentially hazardous materials.

At least one of the vehicles engulfed in flames was marked with a Los Angeles County logo on the front door of the car’s passenger side.

According to law enforcement sources, investigators are checking security video from the garage and neighboring systems. A man on a bicycle was seen in the area around the time of the fires. The garage, at Spring and 2nd streets, is accessible via Spring Street at night.