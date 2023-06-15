1 drowns, four others rescued after being thrown from raft in fast-moving Kern River

One person drowned and four others were rescued this week after they were thrown from their raft into the swollen and fast-moving Kern River, Tulare County authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to an emergency call in the Ant Canyon area near Kernville around 5:30 p.m., authorities said in a news release. The five fell out of their raft after losing their equipment in the water.

Swiftwater rescue team members from the Tulare and Kern county sheriff’s departments worked together to pull four people out of the river while attempting to retrieve the body of the fifth, officials said. The person who drowned was not immediately identified.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the county’s rivers and creeks are especially dangerous now due to the amount of water flowing downstream, the result of heavy rains this past winter. The water is colder and faster than usual and the public should avoid area waterways, authorities said.