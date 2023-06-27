San Bernardino police seize 5,000 pounds of fireworks from home and evacuate neighborhood

San Bernardino Police Department seized about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, firearms and manufacturing materials from a residence.

The San Bernardino Police Department evacuated dozens of homes before seizing about 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, firearms and manufacturing materials from a residence.

Officers converged on a residence on the 1400 block of West Evans Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, responding to a complaint, according to the police department’s update on Twitter. Upon arriving at the residence, the officers found the fireworks in “plain sight.”

In addition, the officers found firearms, manufacturing tools and kegs of black powder, indicating that the residence may have been a manufacturing facility for illegal fireworks, according to the update.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called in to help because of the large quantity of explosives.

One person has been arrested, said Lt. Jennifer Kohrell, spokesperson for the San Bernardino Police Department. The suspect’s name was not released.

About 48 homes around the residence have been evacuated. The Arroyo Valley High School gymnasium is being used as a temporary shelter.

Five bomb trailers were being used Tuesday to transport the explosive material to a different location.

Kohrell said it might be 10 to 12 hours before neighbors are able to return home. She added that it’s not known how many homemade fireworks may have been sold from the residence and whether they pose a hazard to the buyers.

Kohrell said anyone with information should call the police department at (909) 394-5742 or report it anonymously on the San Bernardino County Fire Department website.