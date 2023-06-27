Advertisement
California

Woman who vowed to blow up Torrance bank, then threw in Molotov cocktail gets 2 years in prison

A Bank of America logo is displayed at a branch office in Palo Alto.
A Bank of America branch office in Palo Alto in September 2011.
(Paul Sakuma / Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
A Gardena woman was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a Torrance Bank of America that started a fire after she got into a confrontation with the manager.

Teranee Millet, 35, pleaded guilty on March 21 to unlawful possession of a firearm and destructive device, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Central District of California.

Millet went into the Bank of America on Sept. 20, 2021, and spoke with the bank manager, authorities said. She demanded that another teller help her because “she believed she had been waiting in line for too long.”

After the manager told her that other tellers weren’t available, Miller yelled, “I’m going to blow this b— up!” according to authorities. The bank manager then called 911 and told police about Millet’s remarks.

Millet came back to the bank and threw a Molotov cocktail inside, causing a fire, which was extinguished by a bank customer, according to authorities. Millet then threatened another customer and threw a glass bottle at the customer’s truck on her way out of the parking lot before authorities arrived.

Police arrived, secured the scene and used bank surveillance photos to identify Millet.

Three months later, Millet was arrested in Georgia after leading authorities on a chase in a stolen U-Haul and crashing the van. Law enforcement found a gym bag with four packs of glass bottles with tissue paper inserted into the bottles, lighter fluid and a five-gallon can of gasoline.

Millet was treated for the injuries she sustained in the crash and has been in custody since.

