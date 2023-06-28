Advertisement
California

LAPD shoots, kills man who opened fire near traffic stop

Police officers stand near vehicles outside a restaurant with a canopy set up near it
Police conducting a traffic stop early Wednesday in South L.A. saw a man fire several shots, according to the LAPD. Officers returned fire and shot the man.
(OnScene.TV)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man early Wednesday after he allegedly fired a gun near them during a traffic stop in South L.A., according to authorities.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. near Western and Florence avenues in the Manchester Square area, LAPD Officer Jader Chaves said.

Police heard and saw a man who did not appear to be connected to the traffic stop fire several shots, according to the LAPD. Officers returned fire and shot the man.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to treat the man, who died at the scene. No officers were injured.

It was not clear how many officers shot the man or who the man was shooting at before he was shot by police. Those details will be part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting, Chaves said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to the LAPD.

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

