Judge denies new trial for Ridley-Thomas, upholds guilty verdict

Mark Ridley-Thomas leaves court during his trial in March in Los Angeles federal court. A judge upheld his conviction on Friday.

A federal judge in Los Angeles has upheld the conviction of longtime politician Mark Ridley-Thomas, declining Friday to acquit him of all charges or grant him a new trial.

In a 17-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer rejected the arguments by Ridley-Thomas’ lawyers that a jury’s guilty verdict on conspiracy, bribery and honest services mail and wire fraud was based on insufficient evidence, improper statements by the prosecutors or other legal defects.

Fischer noted there was “substantial evidence” of Ridley-Thomas’ “corrupt intent,” and wrote, “The jury could easily find that Defendant knew he was acting corruptly and dishonestly in structuring the $100,000 donation [to USC] in return for his assistance with” a contract sought by USC.

The decision is a major legal setback for Ridley-Thomas and sets the stage for him to be sentenced later this summer. He faces the prospect of years in prison.

Jurors in March convicted the former L.A. City Council member of four counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of honest services mail fraud related to his sending a $100,000 donation from a campaign fund to USC, knowing the university would then route the money to a nonprofit run by his son.

He was also convicted of one count each of bribery and conspiracy, which allege the $100,000 donation was part of a broader bribery scheme in which Ridley-Thomas extracted special benefits for his son from USC while voting in support of motions and a mental health contract sought by the university.

