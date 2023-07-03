Advertisement
California

Brushfire ignites near Santa Clarita, threatening structures

Aerial view of foothills with smoke rising above.
The Peter fire burns northeast of Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.
(KCAL News)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

Firefighters attacked a grass fire that had burned at least 15 acres northeast of Santa Clarita late Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Peter fire, the incident was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dwight Lee Street.

Air crews estimated the fire measured around 15 acres by 6 p.m. The fire was burning in grassy fuel with 5- to 10-mph southwest winds blowing, according to L.A. County Fire.

Advertisement

Authorities on scene reported some nearby structures were threatened by the fire, but no evacuations were ordered.

This is a developing story.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement