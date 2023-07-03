Brushfire ignites near Santa Clarita, threatening structures

The Peter fire burns northeast of Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters attacked a grass fire that had burned at least 15 acres northeast of Santa Clarita late Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Dubbed the Peter fire, the incident was first reported shortly after 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dwight Lee Street.

Air crews estimated the fire measured around 15 acres by 6 p.m. The fire was burning in grassy fuel with 5- to 10-mph southwest winds blowing, according to L.A. County Fire.

Advertisement

Authorities on scene reported some nearby structures were threatened by the fire, but no evacuations were ordered.

This is a developing story.