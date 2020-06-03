Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

Homes burned, evacuations ordered in Northern California wildfire

By Associated Press
June 3, 2020
9:35 PM
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — 

A grass fire burning northeast of San Francisco destroyed or damaged about a dozen homes Wednesday and prompted evacuations of several streets, fire officials said.

The fire erupted about 3:30 p.m. near a wildlife center near Suisun Bay.

By Wednesday night, the blaze had grown to 330 acres, city Fire Chief Justin Vincent said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

About 200 firefighters fought the blaze in 100-degree heat.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

CaliforniaFires
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
