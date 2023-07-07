Advertisement
Worker at Anaheim dog day care is accused of abusing pets

By Vanessa ArredondoStaff Writer 
Anaheim police on Thursday arrested a woman working at a dog day-care center on suspicion of abusing animals at the business.

Orange County Animal Care notified police Wednesday about allegations of animal abuse at a dog “hotel” in the 4500 block of E. Eisenhower Circle. The business, which police did not identify, reported the abuse to the county.

A police investigation revealed that day-care center employee Michelle Navarrete, 24, of Fountain Valley had abused dogs under the business’ care, officials said.

Navarrete was booked at the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility on suspicion of felony animal abuse. She was released after posting $20,000 bail.

Detectives said Navarrete had been employed at the day-care center for about three years. Officials are investigating how many dogs may have been injured.

Anyone who has more information about Navarrete or who believes their pets have been abused at the day care is asked to contact detectives at (714) 328-8153 or through Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.

