Advertisement
California

17-year-old boy fatally shot outside La Habra Walmart

Police tape surrounds two sedans, one with its driver's door open, in a Walmart parking lot in La Habra
A 17-year-old boy died and a man was wounded in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in La Habra on Friday night.
(KTLA)
Jeong Park.
By Jeong Park
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A 17-year-old boy died and a man was wounded in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in La Habra on Friday night.

Officers responded to 911 calls at 1340 S. Beach Blvd. around 8:35 p.m. Friday. They found the two victims outside of a gray Infiniti sedan, said Lt. Nick Baclit of the La Habra Police Department.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, Baclit said.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing. There is no immediate risk to the community, the department said in a news release Friday night.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the La Habra police at (562) 383-4300.

California
Jeong Park

Jeong Park is an Asian American communities reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he was an economic mobility reporter for the Sacramento Bee, covering how California policies affect the lives of workers. He also covered cities and communities for the Orange County Register. Park considers both Seoul, where he was born, and Southern California, where he grew up, as his home. He graduated from UCLA. He welcomes recommendations for good hikes, food and K-Pop songs.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement