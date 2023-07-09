Advertisement
California

Police searching for suspect involved in fatal shooting in Beverly Grove neighborhood

By Christopher GoffardStaff Writer 
Share

A man was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene near the intersection of 3rd Street and Orlando Avenue about 3:50 a.m., said Officer Norma Vargas of the Los Angeles Police Department. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were transported to the hospital while stable, she said.

No arrests have been made and no motive was given for the shooting. Police said it is unclear if the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD’s West Bureau homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.

California
Christopher Goffard

Christopher Goffard is an author and a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times. He shared in the 2011 Pulitzer Prize for the paper’s Bell coverage and has twice been a Pulitzer finalist for feature writing, in 2007 and 2014. His novel “Snitch Jacket” was a finalist for the Edgar Allan Poe Award for Best First Novel. His book “You Will See Fire: A Search for Justice in Kenya,” based on his Times series, was published in 2011.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement