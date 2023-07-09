Significant heat coming to Los Angeles County this week

Sophie Marie L uses a towel and cowboy hat to stay cool at the Karin Carton Gallery stall at the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena on Sunday.

After months of rain and fog, it’s finally summer in Southern California, and this week it’ll feel like it.

The National Weather Service is warning of “significant” — and in some cases “excessive” — heat heading our way.

Specifically, interior portions of L.A. County, including the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and the western San Gabriel Mountains, should expect temperatures in the triple digits from Tuesday through Saturday.

Evening lows are expected to be in the 70s and 80s.

As usual, it’ll be much cooler along the coast, where forecasters say highs will be in the 70s to mid-80s.

In addition to warning folks to stay hydrated and avoid over-exposure to the heat, the NWS is urging Angelenos to “Look before you lock!” to avoid trapping children, the elderly or pets in a hot car.

They’re also warning of elevated fire danger and urging people to take care with fireworks and other possible ignition sources.