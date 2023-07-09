Significant heat coming to Los Angeles County this week
After months of rain and fog, it’s finally summer in Southern California, and this week it’ll feel like it.
The National Weather Service is warning of “significant” — and in some cases “excessive” — heat heading our way.
Specifically, interior portions of L.A. County, including the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and the western San Gabriel Mountains, should expect temperatures in the triple digits from Tuesday through Saturday.
While subject to additional review, experts say the data reflect the continued effects of climate change, and may not be the last records set this year given the return of El Niño.
Evening lows are expected to be in the 70s and 80s.
As usual, it’ll be much cooler along the coast, where forecasters say highs will be in the 70s to mid-80s.
In addition to warning folks to stay hydrated and avoid over-exposure to the heat, the NWS is urging Angelenos to “Look before you lock!” to avoid trapping children, the elderly or pets in a hot car.
They’re also warning of elevated fire danger and urging people to take care with fireworks and other possible ignition sources.
