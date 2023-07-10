Plane crashes through roof of hangar at Long Beach Airport

One person was injured after a small single-engine plane crashed into the top of a hangar at Long Beach Airport on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 2:18 p.m. in the 2900 block of East Spring Street, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesperson Jake Heflin.

The pilot, a man in his 40s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No one else was aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

About 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the plane down into the building, but there was no active fire, Heflin said. Fire officials spent some time cleaning up the leak and cleared the scene at about 3:50 p.m.

Airport commercial operations were not affected, Long Beach Airport spokesperson Kate Kuykendall said.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.