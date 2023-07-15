Advertisement
California woman released 8 months after her kidnapping in Mexico

A poster shows two photos of kidnapping victim Monica De Leon Barba and details her description, the crime and the reward.
Monica De Leon Barba, 30, of San Mateo, is safe after being kidnapped Nov. 29 as she walked her dog in Tepatitlán, Mexico.
(FBI)
By Dakota SmithStaff Writer 
A California woman who was kidnapped while walking her dog last year in Mexico has been released, federal authorities said Saturday.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, of San Mateo, was kidnapped from a sidewalk in Tepatitlán, a city in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, on Nov. 29.

The FBI offered $40,000 for her return and released videos showing the vehicles that her kidnappers used. De Leon Barba’s dog was seen running loose in one of the videos, but was later located by a family member, the agency said.

In a statement Saturday, the FBI said De Leon Barba was released Friday night and was “safe and en route” to the U.S. No arrests have been made and the investigation into her captors’ identity continues, the agency said.

NBC Bay Area reporter Gia Vang tweeted photos Saturday that showed De Leon Barba reunited with her brother Gustavo and her dog.

