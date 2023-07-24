Southern California will broil for the rest of the week. How hot could it get?

Sweat covers the face of Juan Carlos Biseno after temperatures reached 115 degrees in Calexico, Calif., last week. A ridge of high pressure continues to trap a “heat dome” over Southern California this week.

Southern California, as well as the southwestern U.S., are expected to see warmer-than-normal temperatures for the rest of the week, as a ridge of high pressure continues to trap a “heat dome” over the region, bringing risk of heat-related illness and wildfires.

Adding to the extreme weather is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday for the San Gabriel Mountains, portions of the Antelope Valley, as well as San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

The high pressure is expected to remain anchored over the southwestern U.S. on Monday before moving slightly east in the next few days, shutting off monsoonal moisture and resulting in warm temperatures lingering for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.

In Southern California, temperatures are expected to peak Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching in the 70s along the beaches and in the 80s in inland coastal areas, including downtown Los Angeles and the Long Beach region, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell. The valleys could see temperatures between the mid-90s to 105 degrees.

Those temperatures are expected to stay fairly consistent throughout the week, possibly dropping by one to two degrees on Friday.

“The duration of the heat is pretty rare for us, to have a number of weeks in a row with well-above-normal temperatures,” Kittell said. “That’s the biggest highlight, not that any day is exceptionally hot, but it’s been pretty warm for a while and it doesn’t look like it’s gonna let up at least this week.”

Coastal areas can expect dense fog, which is likely to reduce visibility on local roads and even at Los Angeles International Airport.

“If you’re looking for a cool spot, the beaches are still the place to go,” Kittell added.

There’s still elevated wildfire risk due to the persisting hot conditions, with vegetation and brush continuing to dry out Tuesday and inching toward moisture values that would be conducive to rapid wildfire growth, Kittell said. He recommended residents be careful with any ignition sources that could start a fire.

The high temperatures could contribute to establishing the hottest month ever recorded on the planet, in part because of climate change.

The heat wave has shattered records in Arizona, with Phoenix becoming the first U.S. city to chart 24 days in a row of temperatures reaching 110 degrees or higher and 13 days in a row of overnight lows of 90 degrees or higher.

An excessive heat warning is still in effect for South Central Arizona, including Phoenix until 8 p.m. Wednesday, with high temperatures forecast between 110 and 118 degrees.

Two female hikers were found dead in the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada on Saturday, when temperatures reached triple digits.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a group of hikers saw two women go out to the trails that morning but not return.

The Nevada State Park Police found the body of one woman on a trail and the body of the other in a canyon later, after additional search and rescue help was requested.

Authorities did not specify how the women died. The investigation is ongoing.