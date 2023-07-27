Evacuations ordered for pair of fires in Riverside County

Horses and other animals were evacuated Thursday near Aguanga as a wildfire burned.

Evacuations were ordered Thursday for a pair of fires that broke out in Riverside County as high temperatures slammed the region.

The Bonny fire ignited around 2:50 p.m. near the community of Aguanga, southeast of Temecula, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. As of 7:10 p.m., the fire had reached 225 acres and was 5% contained.

The Sunset fire was reported at 6:30 p.m. near Banning. Crews made quick progress on the blaze, however, and had it 50% contained at 103 acres by 8:50 p.m., according to officials. Temperatures had reached 95 degrees in nearby Beaumont and remained in the mid-80s upon nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Despite the progress, evacuation orders remained in place for south of Silver Star Drive, east of Sunset Avenue, west of 16th Street and north of Wilson Street West. A non-mandatory evacuation warning was issued for south of Repplier Road, east of 16th Street, west of San Gorgonio and north of Wilson Street.

In the Bonny fire area, an evacuation order was issued for residents south of Bailey Road, east of Bonny Lane, west of Chapman Road and north of Running Springs Road. Hamilton High School in Anza, at 57430 Mitchell Road, was established as an evacuation center.

More than 150 firefighters and two helicopters remained assigned to the Bonny fire.