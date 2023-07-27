Advertisement
California

FBI discovers possible explosives material during search of Reseda home, prompting street closures

An aerial frame of a house and its driveway with a couple of RVs parked in it. Large, black SUVs are blocking the street
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Federal investigators serving a search warrant at a Reseda home on Thursday discovered possible explosive-making materials, which led to the bomb squad being dispatched to the scene and the closure of neighborhood streets to traffic, FBI officials said.

FBI officials wouldn’t disclose any details about the search warrant but said they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police in handling any potential danger posed by the materials found inside.

“During the execution of a federal search warrant this morning in the vicinity of White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street in Los Angeles, agents discovered items of concern to include possible explosive-making material,” said FBI spokeswoman Laure Eimiller. “The area will be closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators determine whether the items pose a threat to public safety.”

Eimiller said it was a fluid situation and updates would be provided later in the day.

Investigators could be seen in television footage removing boxes and other items from the home. Several FBI agents with identifying shirts could also be seen examining items on a table set up in front of the home where a truck, a large camper and an older recreation vehicle were parked.

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

