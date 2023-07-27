FBI discovers possible explosives material during search of Reseda home, prompting street closures

Federal investigators discovered potential explosive-making materials in a Reseda home, leading to the bomb squad being deployed and streets closed off, FBI officials said.

Federal investigators serving a search warrant at a Reseda home on Thursday discovered possible explosive-making materials, which led to the bomb squad being dispatched to the scene and the closure of neighborhood streets to traffic, FBI officials said.

FBI officials wouldn’t disclose any details about the search warrant but said they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Los Angeles Police in handling any potential danger posed by the materials found inside.

“During the execution of a federal search warrant this morning in the vicinity of White Oak Avenue and Saticoy Street in Los Angeles, agents discovered items of concern to include possible explosive-making material,” said FBI spokeswoman Laure Eimiller. “The area will be closed to traffic as a precaution while bomb technicians and investigators determine whether the items pose a threat to public safety.”

Eimiller said it was a fluid situation and updates would be provided later in the day.

Investigators could be seen in television footage removing boxes and other items from the home. Several FBI agents with identifying shirts could also be seen examining items on a table set up in front of the home where a truck, a large camper and an older recreation vehicle were parked.