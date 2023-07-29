Bear takes a dip in Burbank backyard as California’s heat wave continues

This bear was spotted trying to beat the heat in a Burbank backyard. It eventually fell asleep in a nearby tree.

Think you can’t bear the heat? Well, you’re not the only one.

The recent heat wave has forced many Californians to seek refuge in their pools — and the state’s animal inhabitants are no exception.

On Friday, with the mercury peaking at around 92 degrees, one Burbank household discovered a bear trying to escape the heat in their backyard spa.

Burbank police said they received word of the bear at 3:30 p.m. from a home in the 1300 block of Paseo Redondo, in the foothills of the Verdugo Mountains.

When officers arrived, they found the bear seated inside the spa, paws propped up on the brick exterior. Representatives from the Burbank Animal Shelter and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife also responded to the scene.

After a quick dip, the bear exited the water, rambled over a wall and climbed up a tree near the rear of the house, police said.

By 6 p.m., authorities said, the animal was “peacefully sleeping” in the tree, at which point police and animal control left the area.