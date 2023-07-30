Security guard beaten to death outside Hollywood nightclub

A security guard was beaten to death outside a Hollywood nightclub early Sunday morning, according to police and media reports.

The guard was assaulted by multiple people outside the Dragonfly in the 6500 block of Santa Monica Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to Det. John Lamberti with the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, who was not identfied, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The security guard was involved in a “verbal altercation” with the assailants before the fight turned violent, police said. KTLA reported a group of 10 people stomped and kicked him.

No arrests have been made and no motive has been established for the assault. The police investigation is continuing.