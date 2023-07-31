Advertisement
California

Whittier police officer and suspect shot, hospitalized after confrontation

By Jeremy Childs
Richard Winton
Share

A Whittier police officer was shot Monday night in a confrontation in which the suspected shooter also suffered a gunshot wound. Both were hospitalized, a law enforcement source told The Times.

The shooting occurred in the area of Pickering Avenue and Penn Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Their conditions were initially unknown. But the Whittier officer was immediately taken to the trauma center of Los Angeles General Medical Center, according to the source, who was not authorized to speak on the record; the suspect was also transported by ambulance to the hospital.

Advertisement

No details on the nature of the confrontation were immediately available.

Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri posted a public request for prayers on his Facebook page after the shooting.

“A Whittier police officer has been shot. Please pray for the officer and the WPD family,” Vinatieri wrote. “Helicopters are flying overhead. Many other cities have sent officers to help.”

MALIBU, CA-JULY 31, 2023: Members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigate the scene at the Malibu Lagoon, where a body was found inside a 55-gallon drum. According to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept., a lifeguard noticed the 55-gallon drum floating in the middle of the lagoon this morning and after getting it to shore and opening up the lld, discovered a lifeless human body inside. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

Malibu lifeguard cracks open suspiciously heavy barrel, finds a body

The body of a man was found inside a 55-gallon barrel Monday morning at Malibu Lagoon State Beach, authorities said.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement