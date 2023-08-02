Advertisement
California

Four structures destroyed in wildfire sparked in Cabazon

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

Four structures were destroyed in a wildfire sparked Wednesday morning in the Cabazon area of Riverside County, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Almond fire, was first reported at 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Poplar Street, according to Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a spokesperson for CAL FIRE Riverside County Fire.

The vegetation fire was fueled by light grasses that grow annually with the rain and was burning at a rapid rate, De La Rosa said.

The fire had scorched 96 acres and destroyed four structures as of 1:50 p.m., officials said. Information about what kind of structures were burned wasn’t released.

Advertisement

Thirty-five engines were dispatched to the scene, as well as four air tankers, two helicopters and more than 200 firefighters.

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement