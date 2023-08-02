Four structures destroyed in wildfire sparked in Cabazon

Four structures were destroyed in a wildfire sparked Wednesday morning in the Cabazon area of Riverside County, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Almond fire, was first reported at 11:44 a.m. at the intersection of Bonita Avenue and Poplar Street, according to Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a spokesperson for CAL FIRE Riverside County Fire.

The vegetation fire was fueled by light grasses that grow annually with the rain and was burning at a rapid rate, De La Rosa said.

The fire had scorched 96 acres and destroyed four structures as of 1:50 p.m., officials said. Information about what kind of structures were burned wasn’t released.

Thirty-five engines were dispatched to the scene, as well as four air tankers, two helicopters and more than 200 firefighters.

