Reputed founder of white supremacist group extradited from Romania on riot charges

White supremacists clashed with participants at an anti-hate rally at MLK Park in Berkeley on Aug. 27, 2017.

A founding member of a violent white supremacist group accused of training and encouraging members to attack people at political rallies across California has been extradited from Romania to face federal charges, the Justice Department said.

Robert Paul Rundo, a 33-year-old resident of Huntington Beach, arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Tuesday escorted by FBI agents and faces federal charges of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Riot Act and rioting.

Rundo is a founding member of Rise Above Movement, or RAM, a white supremacist group that according to federal officials touted itself to be a “combat-ready, militant group of a new nationalist white supremacy and identity movement.”

The federal indictment alleges Rundo and other defendants recruited new members to the organization, coordinated training in hand-to-hand combat and traveled to political rallies to attack protesters at events across California.

The group celebrated its assaults, officials allege, publishing pictures and videos of fights online and using the images to recruit new members to the extremist group.

The indictment alleges the group was involved in violent attacks in Huntington Beach on March 25, 2017, Berkeley on April 15, 2017, and San Bernardino on June 10, 2017.

Rundo is charged in the case along with Robert Boman, 30, of Torrance, and Tyler Laube, 27, of Redondo Beach.