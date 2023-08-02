Advertisement
California

It’s on. DeSantis accepts Newsom request for debate: ‘Put up or shut up.’ ‘Let’s get it done.’

Head shots of two peopple.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
(Associated Press)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

A year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom threw down the gauntlet, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken it up: The Newsom-DeSantis debate is on.

DeSantis accepted Newsom’s debate request during an appearance Wednesday night on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show. The televised event is set to take place this fall.

“Absolutely, I’m game. Let’s get it done,” DeSantis said. “Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it.”

According to the terms Newsom proposed, the debate would happen either Nov. 8 or 10 in one of three battleground states: Nevada, Georgia or North Carolina. It would not be held in front of an audience, but it would be broadcast live during a 90-minute segment on Fox News.

Advertisement

The debate would be moderated by Hannity and offer alternating questions for each governor to answer within 90 seconds. Each participant will also be allowed up to four minutes of opening remarks and two minutes of closing remarks.

Newsom has been aiming to debate DeSantis since last fall, and the pair have engaged in several public spats. DeSantis, a candidate in the 2024 GOP presidential primary race, has recently suffered sliding poll numbers and reduced fundraising contributions.

“Nov. 8 or 10 — DeSantis should put up or shut up. Anything else is just games,” Newsom said via a spokesperson.

While the logistics of the debate are finalized, the first Republican National Committee primary debate is set to take place on Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

DeSantis has qualified for the debate but has yet to confirm his appearance with the committee. Six other candidates have also qualified: former President Trump, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sacramento is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2023. Sixteen migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were brought to the diocese's offices on Friday, June 2, 2023, after being flown from Texas to Sacramento. (AP Photo/Tran Nguyen)

Politics

Florida says it’s responsible for transporting migrants to Sacramento

Florida’s emergency management agency acknowledges it facilitated migrants’ flights from New Mexico to Sacramento. California officials have said the move may have been illegal.
Advertisement

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement