Advertisement
California

Southern California mother charged with putting alcohol in baby’s bottle to stop crying

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

A San Bernardino County woman has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly giving her baby alcohol to stop the infant from crying, authorities said.

Honesti De La Torre, 37, was arrested Saturday in Rialto when her baby was taken to the hospital and found to be “intoxicated,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Courtesy of Moira MacCarthy

California

Los Angeles mom accused of trafficking daughter by Southwest Airlines sues company

L.A. resident Mary MacCarthy, who is white, filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines, accusing the airline of racially profiling her and her biracial daughter.

Advertisement

De La Torre is accused of putting alcohol in the baby’s bottle as she drove with the infant in the car in order to “stop the child from crying,” the department said in a news release.

De La Torre was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $60,000 bail.

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement