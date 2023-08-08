Southern California mother charged with putting alcohol in baby’s bottle to stop crying

A San Bernardino County woman has been charged with child endangerment after allegedly giving her baby alcohol to stop the infant from crying, authorities said.

Honesti De La Torre, 37, was arrested Saturday in Rialto when her baby was taken to the hospital and found to be “intoxicated,” according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

De La Torre is accused of putting alcohol in the baby’s bottle as she drove with the infant in the car in order to “stop the child from crying,” the department said in a news release.

De La Torre was arrested and charged with child endangerment. She was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on $60,000 bail.