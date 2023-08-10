Driver in stolen DWP car rams into police, injuring 3 officers before he is shot, arrested

A man who led police officers on a chase in a stolen Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vehicle is in custody after a police shooting and lengthy standoff in Atwater Village on Wednesday evening.

Three police officers were injured in a chaotic pursuit of a stolen Los Angeles Department of Water and Power vehicle Wednesday that ended with an hours-long standoff in Atwater Village after police shot the driver.

After officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in Pacoima, a man in the stolen SUV led officers on a chase on the southbound 5 Freeway and tried to ram into police vehicles and other drivers, KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported, citing authorities.

The driver exited the freeway and traveled to a parking lot on Colorado Boulevard, where he rammed the vehicle into the doors of two police cruisers, KTLA reported.

Advertisement

Police shot at the stolen vehicle as the man drove into officers. Aerial video from KTLA shows several bullet holes in the windshield and driver’s side of the disabled SUV, whose front tires were missing.

The man remained in the vehicle in a standoff with police for more than two hours, behaving erratically and at times wrapping jumper cables around himself, KTLA reported.

SWAT teams arrived about 7:30 p.m. and boxed in the man and the vehicle; an hour later, he climbed out onto the roof of the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The man had a gunshot wound in his leg from when officers fired on him; three officers were also injured after the suspect ran into their vehicles. Two police officers were treated at the scene and a third was hospitalized and was stable.

“An extremely dangerous ordeal with our people’s lives & other jeopardized by an apparent crazed individual,” Police Chief Michel Moore tweeted. “Tremendous work by members of LAPD SWAT to safety resolve.”

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide further details.