Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding as it storms into Southern California

Long Beach lifeguards fill sandbags to help residents fortify their homes while crews build a sand berm along the shore near Alamitos Bay on Friday.

Weather officials have issued an unprecedented tropical storm warning in Southern California ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Hilary, as the region faces the threat of powerful winds and the potential for what forecasters called life-threatening and “potentially catastrophic” flooding.

The warning, upgraded Friday night from a tropical storm watch, means tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or greater were expected to impact the outlined warning area within the next 36 hours. The alert covers a wide swath of the Southland — ranging from the California-Mexico border along the coast to Point Mugu, and as far inland as the Mojave Desert.

The National Weather Service warned Southern California residents to prepare for “life-threatening” flooding, which could overwhelm flood-control systems and other infrastructure. The storm is also expected to bring punishing winds that could topple trees and power lines.

The center of the storm is projected to reach Southern California by Sunday night, but its wide-reaching effects will be felt in the region much earlier in the weekend and continue through at least Monday.

Here is the latest Forecast Cone for #HurricaneHilary, valid at 800 PM PDT. #HIlary is forecast to enter San Diego county as a tropical storm early Sunday evening. pic.twitter.com/n9POZNczBz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) August 19, 2023

Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials are coordinating with federal and local governments to prepare for the storm.

“We should never underestimate the power of Mother Nature,” he said in a statement.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said a preemptive emergency declaration was being drafted in case urgent aid becomes necessary.

“As we head into this weekend, I urge Angelenos to continue monitoring the hurricane and be mindful of extreme weather warnings,” Bass said in a statement. “We know the severe impact that weather can have on our communities. I am making sure Los Angeles is prepared on behalf of our residents, including the unhoused Angelenos living on our streets, to get through this storm.”

Residents were encouraged to take steps to prepare — such as picking up sandbags to help with flooding, signing up for emergency alerts, and stocking up on necessary items like food and batteries ahead of the storm’s arrival. Officials also said residents should avoid travel, if possible, during the worst of the weather.

“It’s been 84 years since [a hurricane] came ashore, so it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event,” said L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “This is really an all-hands on deck effort.”

While some were scrambling to batten down the hatches, however, others were taking a different approach.

After she got off work Friday evening, Roberta Coolidge stopped by Walmart in El Cajon to stock up before Hurricane Hilary made landfall.

An outdoors enthusiast, she said she already has propane stoves, tents, trail food and other survival necessities at her house in Lakeside.

The one thing Coolidge didn’t have enough of was beverages, so she loaded her cart with sparkling water, Diet Coke — both caffeinated and non — and Gatorade Zero.

Coolidge said she’s not too concerned about the storm’s potential effects on her and her home. She also doesn’t think the situation post-storm will be dire enough to warrant too much stockpiling.

“I came just for the water and caffeine,” she said.

Times staff writers Keri Blakinger, Connor Sheets and Jessica Roy contributed to this report.