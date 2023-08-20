Advertisement
California

How did Hilary end up over Compton, Dodger Stadium? The crazy path of the tropical storm

Lights glow beneath a gray sky.
Dodger Stadium continues to glow in Elysian Park during Tropical Storm Hilary on Sunday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Susanne RustHannah Wiley
Share

For days, forecasters have tried to determine the path of Hilary as it morphed from a Category 4 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean to an exceedingly rare tropical storm that entered Southern California.

But the trail of Hilary took an interesting turn Sunday night, as the storm made a trek from the Inland Empire to the heart of Los Angeles.

The center of the storm went from being east of Murrieta in Riverside County at 5 p.m. to above Compton around 8 p.m., according to the National Hurricane Center.

Advertisement

At around 8:15 p.m., the center of the storm had jogged west and was circulating directly over Dodger Stadium, according to Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist.

The map shows the projected path of Hilary as of Friday afternoon.
(National Weather Service)

It was an unexpected move of the center of the storm; the so-called eye of the storm had been forecast to move northward, along the border of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, before moving north into the Owens Valley along the U.S. Highway 395 corridor.

A map shows the shaking intensity of a 5.1 earthquake near Ojai

California

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ojai area, rattling nerves as Hilary pounds Southland

The earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon near Ojai and was felt across Southern California as Hilary pounds the region with rain.

Aug. 20, 2023

But the move of the eye of the storm to L.A. County, as determined by the National Hurricane Center, coincided with Hilary becoming less organized as a tropical storm.

In some ways, where the eye of the storm was on Sunday night matters less than before, according to meteorologist Todd Hall of the National Weather Service office in Oxnard, as Hilary continues to weaken.

Advertisement

Ensenada, Mexico August 19, 2023-A man takes shelter as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Ensenada, Mexico Sunday.`(Wally Skalij/Los Angles Times)

California

‘It ain’t over yet’: Hilary brings heavy rain, threat of overnight flooding

Tropical Storm Hilary rolled into Southern California, bringing steady, often heavy rain and ‘life-threatening’ flooding.

But the rain remains a significant concern. Some parts of L.A. and Ventura counties saw intense downpours Sunday night, raising flooding concerns.

The deserts are seeing record rainfall, Hall said, and flooding is occurring in spots throughout the region, especially in the deserts and mountains.

Across the deserts, there were numerous reports of flooding and washed-out roads. Floodwaters poured into Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage. In the town of Thermal, power went out as rain fell. Some roads had flooded in Coachella.

Forecasters remain quite concerned about major flooding for Death Valley and the Morongo Basin. In San Diego, as of late Sunday, precipitation was up to 1.58 inches, making it the wettest day on record since 1873.

It will take days to determine the full scope of the damage to Southern California — and to understand why some areas were hit harder than others. As downpours are expected to continue overnight, the true extent of flooding probably won’t be known until later Monday.

As the storm stalled off Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and its southern edge moved north, new flash flood advisories were issued in southern and southeastern California. The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 45 mph near the coast of Southern California.

“I think that we may see some more significant flooding redeveloping overnight in the southeastern desert,” Swain said Sunday night.

How Tropical Storm Hilary would look if it followed the center of the projected path.

California

Hurricane Hilary likely so big it will cover all of Southern California, forecasters say

By the time the weakened Hurricane Hilary hits SoCal, it will likely cover the entire region, from the Ocean in Los Angeles County to the Colorado River, forecasters say.

Aug. 19, 2023

Hilary brought intense rain to the region that broke all kinds of records. Downtown L.A. set a daily record with 1.53 inches. Los Angeles International Airport, Long Beach and other locations also set daily records.

Hilary was a big storm, roughly the size of the state of Arizona.

California
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a Metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Susanne Rust

Susanne Rust is an award-winning investigative reporter specializing in environmental issues. She is based in the Bay Area.

Hannah Wiley

Hannah Wiley is a politics reporter for the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau covering the California Capitol and state agencies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement