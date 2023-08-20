Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Ojai area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon near Ojai in Ventura County.

The temblor was felt across Southern California and hit at 2:41 p.m. “There are no immediate reports of damage at this time however the quake was felt extensively throughout Ventura County,” county emergency officials said.

Scott Thomsen, Ventura County Fire director of communications, said the department immediately implemented its earthquake plan that involves getting the trucks out of the firehouses. He said “so far we have no reports of damage but we are checking.

He noted the quake came just as officials were bracing for Tropical Storm Hilary.

“We in the middle of the first tropical storm since 1939, and we just had an earthquake,” he said.

The quake was centered four miles southeast of Ojai and 10 miles northeast of Ventura in a remote area of Sulphar Mountain. That is 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

People reported feeling the quake across Los Angeles County as well.

Ventura County said the quake occurred along the Sisar fault system.

The quake has been followed by several aftershocks.

