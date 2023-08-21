Laura Ann Carleton’s killer identified; anti-LGBTQ rants unearthed

A photo of Mag.pi owner Laura Ann Carleton is placed among candles outside her store on Saturday.

The man authorities say shot and killed a Lake Arrowhead shop owner last week after a confrontation over a Pride flag has been identified.

Travis Ikeguchi, 27, hurled homophobic slurs at Laura Ann Carleton on Friday during an argument the two had at her store, Mag.Pi, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities said Ikeguchi made “several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store.” The heated argument then turned violent, and Ikeguchi fatally shot Carleton, 66, before running away, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies tracked Ikeguchi, who was identified Monday, and shot him to death after he opened fire, the department said.

Ikeguchi appeared to have an account on the social media platform Gab, where a user with his name regularly posted anti-LGBTQ+ screeds, anti-police rhetoric and other conspiratorial content.

“America must repent for a lot of things we allow; abortion/baby killing, sexual immortality, pornography, same-sex marriages, LGBTQP/pedophilia, freemasonry, religiosity, politics, wars, colonialism, the federal reserve,” a post from Friday read.

A post from 2021 read: “We need to STOP COMPROMISING on this LGBT dictatorship and not let them take over our lives!”

A separate account on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, showed an image of a Pride flag set ablaze.

What to do with the LGBTQP flag? pic.twitter.com/8O57VSrn2Y — Travis Ikeguchi (@TravisIkeguchi) June 13, 2023

The Times could not immediately verify whether the accounts belonged to Ikeguchi, but they bear his same name and were active until Friday — the day Ikeguchi was shot by police.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the social media page, which also features anti-law enforcement rants.

“I know it’s controversial for me to mention the option to kill a police officer, but these police officers are not the servants for the people they are the servants for the laws,” the user wrote in 2021.

Carleton’s killing traumatized residents of Lake Arrowhead and sent shock waves through the global LGBTQ+ community.

“The tragic, targeted killing of Lauri over the Pride flag displayed at her Lake Arrowhead store was senseless and, unfortunately, part of a growing number of attacks on LGBTQ people and our allies,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD.