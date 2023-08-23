Advertisement
California

As many as 10 shot, several dead, at famed Cook’s Corner biker bar in Orange County

The scene of a shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County on Wednesday night.
The scene of a shooting at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon in Orange County on Wednesday night. A source said there were at least some fatalities.
(OnScene.TV)
By Richard Winton
Jeremy ChildsHannah FryChristian Martinez
As many as 10 people were shot, some fatally, Wednesday night at a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, law enforcement sources said.

Authorities descended on Cook’s Corner on Santiago Canyon Road after the shooting was reported around 7:30 p.m.

Two sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the gunman was a retired law enforcement officer.

Scene of multiple shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
(OnScene.tv)

Sources said the gunman was targeting his estranged wife. It is unclear whether the shooter followed her to the location before opening fire on the crowd, they said.

Authorities were still trying to determine the number of people shot, but there are at least some fatalities. There is no longer an active threat, the source said.

A longtime motorcycle hangout, Cook’s Corner sits at the juncture of El Toro, Santiago Canyon and Live Oak Canyon roads, near O’Neill Regional Park.

M Street — a five-piece Orange County rock band — was scheduled to perform at the bar Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m., according to the venue’s online calendar.

The band posted a video to their Instagram page earlier Wednesday evening showing their instruments set up on a small stage in the still empty-looking wood-paneled bar.

Cook’s Corner was named after Andrew Jackson Cook, who got about 190 acres of Aliso Canyon in a land trade in 1884, according to a Times story. His son, Earl Jack “E.J.” Cook, opened a roadside hamburger joint in 1931. Soon after Prohibition ended in 1933, alcohol was added to the menu, and Cook’s Corner became a full-fledged bar. In 1946, Cook bought an old mess hall from the Santa Ana Army Air Base, hauled it up El Toro Road, and the tavern was born.

Scene of multiple shooting at Cook's Corner in Trabuco Canyon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
(OnScene.tv)

Motorcycle riders discovered the place in the 1970s, and it has been a popular spot for decades.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

