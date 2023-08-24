Photos: Scenes from the deadly Orange County bar shooting
Investigators work outside Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon. A shooter opened fire Wednesday night at the biker bar, killing three and wounding six, including his estranged wife. Orange County sheriff’s deputies said the gunman was also killed.
Orange County sheriff’s officials received a 911 call just after 7 p.m. about a shooting at Cook’s Corner, a landmark biker bar in Trabuco Canyon. The first deputies arrived within two minutes and found a man with a gun. Multiple deputies opened fire, officials said, killing the gunman, a retired sergeant from the Ventura Police Department. The gunman killed three people and wounded six others. The investigation is ongoing.
