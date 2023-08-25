Advertisement
5 people hospitalized after shooting in Pasadena

Pasadena police investigate a multiple shooting in Pasadena on Friday.
(KTLA Sky 5)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Five people were injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pasadena on Friday night, according to reports.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard.

Four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance and one additional victim took themselves, the station reported.

No additional details were immediately available.

Pasadena police could not be reached for comment Friday night. In a social media post at 8:16 p.m., the Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Raymond and Marengo avenues between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street due to law enforcement activity.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

