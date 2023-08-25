5 people hospitalized after shooting in Pasadena

Five people were injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pasadena on Friday night, according to reports.

KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard.

Four people were taken to a hospital by ambulance and one additional victim took themselves, the station reported.

Advertisement

No additional details were immediately available.

Pasadena police could not be reached for comment Friday night. In a social media post at 8:16 p.m., the Police Department urged residents to avoid the area of Raymond and Marengo avenues between Orange Grove Boulevard and Painter Street due to law enforcement activity.