Photos: El Segundo Little League returns home to cheers, confetti

The El Segundo Little League All-Stars, newly crowned world champions, were welcomed home Monday with a parade that lined Main Street and hundreds of jubilant people looking on.
The team won the title against Curaçao on Sunday in dramatic fashion — a walk-off home run by Louis Lappe. The game was a back-and-forth affair that saw El Segundo give up a four-run lead to Curaçao on a grand slam home run.
The team had looked like a long shot to win the title after falling into the elimination bracket after a loss to Needville, Texas, last week. But the team avenged the loss Saturday, defeating the Texas squad to move on to the title game.
On Monday, the players returned to Southern California after the tournament in Pennsylvania, giving high-fives to fans as confetti rained from sky.
