High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Boys’ and girls’ playoff results and pairings

Abstract view of a lacrosse stick scooping up a ball. Sunny day
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS

DIVISION 1

First Round

Loyola, bye

Corona del Mar 12, Servite 11

Santa Ana Foothill 12, St. Margaret’s 6

JSerra, bye

Mater Dei, bye

Westlake 19, Los Alamitos 8

St. Francis 17, Mira Costa 16 (OT)

Santa Margarita, bye

GIRLS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

El Segundo 19, West Ranch 16

Village Christian 13, Chaparral 12

Huntington Beach 8, Royal 7

Palos Verdes 12, Riverside King 8

Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Corona del Mar 17, El Dorado 7

St. Margaret’s 14, San Marcos 9

Anaheim Canyon 13, Chaminade 12

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Trabuco Hills 17, Mission Viejo 3

Cate 16, Beckman 10

Aliso Niguel 18, Downey 13

University 15, Sage Hill 8

Oaks Christian 10, La Canada 6

Westridge 19, Long Beach Wilson 1

Dos Pueblos 9, Paloma Valley 7

Glendale 11, Heritage 5

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

BOYS

DIVISION 2

Second Round

El Segundo at Dos Pueblos

Vista Murrieta at Huntington Beach

Oaks Christian at Crean Lutheran

Trabuco Hills at Village Christian

Crespi at St.John Bosco

El Dorado ar Aliso Niguel

Palos Verdes at Valencia

Oak Park at San Clemente

DIVISION 3

Second Round

Millikan at West Ranch

Viewpoint at Linfield Christian

Chaparral at San Juan Hills

Santa Barbara at Riverside King

Beckman at Grace Brethren

Simi Valley at Brentwood

Long Beach Poly at University

Dana Hills at Agoura

