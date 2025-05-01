High school lacrosse: Boys’ and girls’ playoff results and pairings
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BOYS
DIVISION 1
First Round
Loyola, bye
Corona del Mar 12, Servite 11
Santa Ana Foothill 12, St. Margaret’s 6
JSerra, bye
Mater Dei, bye
Westlake 19, Los Alamitos 8
St. Francis 17, Mira Costa 16 (OT)
Santa Margarita, bye
GIRLS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
El Segundo 19, West Ranch 16
Village Christian 13, Chaparral 12
Huntington Beach 8, Royal 7
Palos Verdes 12, Riverside King 8
Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Corona del Mar 17, El Dorado 7
St. Margaret’s 14, San Marcos 9
Anaheim Canyon 13, Chaminade 12
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Trabuco Hills 17, Mission Viejo 3
Cate 16, Beckman 10
Aliso Niguel 18, Downey 13
University 15, Sage Hill 8
Oaks Christian 10, La Canada 6
Westridge 19, Long Beach Wilson 1
Dos Pueblos 9, Paloma Valley 7
Glendale 11, Heritage 5
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 5 p.m. unless noted)
BOYS
DIVISION 2
Second Round
El Segundo at Dos Pueblos
Vista Murrieta at Huntington Beach
Oaks Christian at Crean Lutheran
Trabuco Hills at Village Christian
Crespi at St.John Bosco
El Dorado ar Aliso Niguel
Palos Verdes at Valencia
Oak Park at San Clemente
DIVISION 3
Second Round
Millikan at West Ranch
Viewpoint at Linfield Christian
Chaparral at San Juan Hills
Santa Barbara at Riverside King
Beckman at Grace Brethren
Simi Valley at Brentwood
Long Beach Poly at University
Dana Hills at Agoura
