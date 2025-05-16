Advertisement
High School Sports

High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Abstract view of a lacrosse stick scooping up a ball. Sunny day
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

At Fred Kelly Stadium

GIRLS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Foothill 12, Mira Costa 7

DIVISION 2

St. Margaret’s 11, El Segundo 8

DIVISION 3

Oaks Christian 15, Trabuco Hills 9

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

At Fred Kelly Stadium

BOYS FINALS

DIVISION 1

Loyola (20-3) vs. Mater Dei (15-3), 7 p.m.

DIVISION 2

Dos Pueblos (21-0) vs. San Clemente (14-6), 4:30 p.m.

DIVISION 3

Riverside King (12-9) vs. Agoura (8-10), 2:30 p.m.

