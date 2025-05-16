High school lacrosse: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
-
SOUTHERN SECTION LACROSSE PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S RESULTS
At Fred Kelly Stadium
GIRLS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Foothill 12, Mira Costa 7
DIVISION 2
St. Margaret’s 11, El Segundo 8
DIVISION 3
Oaks Christian 15, Trabuco Hills 9
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
At Fred Kelly Stadium
BOYS FINALS
DIVISION 1
Loyola (20-3) vs. Mater Dei (15-3), 7 p.m.
DIVISION 2
Dos Pueblos (21-0) vs. San Clemente (14-6), 4:30 p.m.
DIVISION 3
Riverside King (12-9) vs. Agoura (8-10), 2:30 p.m.
