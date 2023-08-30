Advertisement
California

Man who drove family off cliff in Tesla seeks mental health diversion in attempted murder case

A mugshot of Dharmesh Patel
Dharmesh Patel of Pasadena was at the wheel when his Tesla plunged off a cliff with his wife and two children inside earlier this year.
(San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office )
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff Writer
A Pasadena man whose family was inside his Tesla when it plunged off a cliff in San Mateo earlier this year is seeking to avoid a criminal conviction in his case, saying that he suffers from depression.

Dharmesh Patel filed a motion in San Mateo County Superior Court arguing that his case should be moved to Mental Health Diversion Court because of his major depressive disorder.

Patel was arrested by the California Highway Patrol and charged with three counts of attempted murder following the Jan. 2 crash, which first responders initially deemed an “absolute miracle” because no one was killed. But the mood quickly soured when authorities revealed they believed Patel drove off the cliff intentionally.

Patel’s wife, Neha, their 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were in the car when it plummeted more than 250 feet off Devil’s Slide, a notorious part of Highway 1 south of San Francisco.

Patel’s attorneys hope the 2018 Mental Health Diversion Court law could help him avoid a criminal sentence.

The law allows for offenders to have their prosecutions postponed temporarily or permanently if they are ordered by a judge to go into a mental health treatment program.

For misdemeanor cases, the programs cannot last longer than a year. For felonies, they cannot last longer than two years.

Certain crimes are excluded from eligibility, including murder and manslaughter. But Patel’s charges — attempted murder — are not barred from the statute. Still, a judge will need to take into account the seriousness of the criminal allegations when ruling on Patel’s motion, Los Angeles defense attorney Lou Shapiro said.

“When you have a situation like this where the act was very egregious and this could happen again, and people could get very badly hurt, a judge is going to be less likely to want to take that risk and grant diversion,” he said.

Shapiro said judges take into account whether there were victims in the case and the likelihood of recidivism.

Patel’s defense attorney, Joshua Bentley, filed the motion for diversion last week. The papers were under seal, according to the district attorney’s office. He did not respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors have yet to respond to the motion.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

