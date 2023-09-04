Advertisement
California

Two dead and one injured in Moreno Valley shooting

By Corinne PurtillStaff Writer 
Two men died by gunfire in Moreno Valley early Sunday, and a third was hospitalized in the same shooting, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., deputies from the Moreno Valley sheriff’s station responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon discovered the victims’ bodies near Moreno Valley’s Barbara Street and Dracaea Avenue. Both victims appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

As investigators were securing the crime scene, they received reports that a third victim had arrived at a hospital with wounds that authorities believe were sustained in the same shooting.

The Sheriff’s Department identified the dead as Bryan Garcia, 21, and Ruben Perez, 22, both from Moreno Valley. Authorities are not releasing the identity of the third man, who is expected to survive.

The department is asking anyone with information regarding the case to call Investigator Ramirez of the Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.

Corinne Purtill

