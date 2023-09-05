Advertisement
California

Two killed, four injured when speeding car slams into firetruck near West Compton

Investigators look over the scene of a crash
A man and a woman were killed early Tuesday when their vehicle, traveling “at a high rate of speed,” crashed into a Los Angeles County firetruck near West Compton, authorities said.
(Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Two people were killed and four firefighters were injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into a firetruck near West Compton early Tuesday, according to authorities.

The crash occurred about 12:31 a.m. when a Los Angeles County Fire Department truck was responding to an emergency call and traveling north on Avalon Boulevard through the intersection with Compton Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol spokesperson Angelia Gonzales.

The driver of a Chrysler PT Cruiser was going west on Compton Boulevard “at a high rate of speed” and hit the firetruck, Gonzalez said. Three other cars were involved in the crash.

Both people inside the Chrysler, identified only as a man and a women in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Four firefighters inside the firetruck were hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is still under investigation, and it hasn’t been determined whether it involved a potential street race or if any drivers were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Gonzales said.

California
